Muthirai movie revolves around a tech-savvy criminal and his friend who is a smart-con guy. They (Nithin Sathya and Daniel Balaji) together plan and execute frauds of various kinds, including cyber-crimes. The film sometimes becomes hilarious too. A political assassination plan is also unfolding parallel to the story line, which is some way related to these youths. The movie involves perfect blend of action, romance and humour.