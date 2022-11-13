Mutilated Movies

Not Available

A feature-length anthology style throwback movie in the blood vein of old time TV horror hosts, insane cinema, GORE, monsters and weird creatures from other planets! ZOMBIES, GHOULS, DEMON BATS, AND MUTINGO, THE MUTANT FLAMINGO. With buckets of spurting blood, guts, evil possessed ventriloquist dolls from hell, popped out eyeballs, real severed goat heads, giant chicken women, werewolves, zombified puking punk rockers, exploding heads, disgustingly cool latex special effects, and a few sets of very nice boobs!