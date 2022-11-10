1962

Mutiny on the Bounty

  • Adventure
  • Drama
  • History

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 7th, 1962

Studio

Arcola Pictures

The Bounty leaves Portsmouth in 1787. Its destination: to sail to Tahiti and load bread-fruit. Captain Bligh will do anything to get there as fast as possible, using any means to keep up a strict discipline. When they arrive at Tahiti, it is like a paradise for the crew, something completely different than the living hell aboard the ship. On the way back to England, officer Fletcher Christian becomes the leader of a mutiny.

Cast

Marlon BrandoFirst Lieutnant Fletcher Christian
Richard HarrisSeaman John Mills
Hugh GriffithAlexander Smith
Percy HerbertMatthew Quintal
Gordon JacksonSeaman Edward Birkett
Chips RaffertyMichael Byrne

