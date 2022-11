Not Available

A simple game of 'fetch' is Mutt's only desire in exchange for his loyalty and hard work, but the harsh taskmaster, Mac, is too busy to play - obsessing over the meager income from the milk of the farm's cow, Matilda. When Mutt turns to the cow to play, the milk suddenly stops and the only hope for survival is Mac's acknowledgment of their co-dependence. Written by Circe Films