Mutt and Jeff: On Strike (1920) Production Company: Bud Fisher Films Corporation, distributed by the Fox Film Corporation. Director/Writer: Charles Bowers (?). Transfer Note: Digital file made from a 35mm negative. Running Time: 7 minutes (silent, no music). This film episode continues the tradition by working into the storyline parallels to the 1919 Actors Equity Association strike, which spread to eight cities before the actors won a settlement.