Muttis Liebling

  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Teamfilm Wien

Wolferl, a 38-year-old bank employee, still lives together with his overprotecting mother Maria. While his father Josef, who secretly plans to end his hypocritical marriage, and his sister Nannerl think Wolferl should become independent, mummy's boy seems to enjoy this lifestyle. When he gets to know beautician Eva and falls in love with her, his jealous mother tries everything, including a faked suicide attempt, to keep her son...

Cast

Monica BleibtreuMaria Schröder
Gregor BloébWolfgang 'Wolferl' Schröder
Friedrich von ThunJosef Schröder
Ulrike BeimpoldNannerl Seemann
Marie BäumerEva Krupke

Images