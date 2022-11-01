Muttis Liebling

Not Available

Wolferl, a 38-year-old bank employee, still lives together with his overprotecting mother Maria. While his father Josef, who secretly plans to end his hypocritical marriage, and his sister Nannerl think Wolferl should become independent, mummy's boy seems to enjoy this lifestyle. When he gets to know beautician Eva and falls in love with her, his jealous mother tries everything, including a faked suicide attempt, to keep her son...