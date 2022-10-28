Not Available

Mutual Relations

  • Comedy
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Shamon Freitas and Company

Sexy University students round up a project to make boyfriends! Ho-kyeong, Joo-yeong and Yeon-hee are students of an American university who are all pretty and sexy. They either know too much or know too little so they decide to find men who can satisfy them. A lean man who was a former nude model, a younger man who has perfect techniques and a man who thinks very highly of women; these guys start the project!

Cast

Shota SasanoYeon-hee
Kim Hwa-YeonYeon-hee
Ji Eun-SeoJoo-yeong
Park Cho-hyeonHo-kyeong

