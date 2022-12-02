Not Available

When Muxe, a Two Spirit Indio, is invited to Europe to attend an ethnological exhibition he falls head over heels in love with Gonzo, a member of a provincial rock band. The two men become entangled in a turbulent adventure involving Cloud People and an ancient clay vase that is reputed to contain a secret message. But before they can overcome the barriers that their different cultures present and confess their love to each other they have a mystery to solve. A secret that once revealed has the power to change life on Earth forever.