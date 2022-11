Not Available

Having found her husband with a mistress, 40-year-old Inna put the unfaithful spouse out the door. At the same time, her neighbor Rimma, who lives a floor above, came from the village sister Alevtina. She is determined to find her husband in the city. Rimma gives the idea to call a man from the service "Husband for an hour" and specially breaks the faucet in his kitchen.