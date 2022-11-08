Not Available

A three-minute long insight into the life of completely unusual people – a group of pacifists forced into hiding in the cellar of a ruinous house to escape a war tribunal. The difficulties of war are manly endured by the film’s characters. This film, like most of Yufit’s works, shows his love of 1920’s avant garde cinema, which was considered the highest pinnacle in cinematography. The director believes the art of moving pictures was more heartfelt before sound and colour. “The development of technologies is not a particularly positive thing for human existence,” says Yufit. —Arsenals Film Festival