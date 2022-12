Not Available

"Star" is an energetic retro song with a low, addictive repeated beat. Inspired by the Midnight Festival, Sleeping Beauty, and space, “Star” music video tells the story of waking up in a dream and pursuing goals and inspiration after discovering themselves in a mysterious space. The stars that appear throughout the music video represents ‘Orbits’, LOONA’s official fan club, indicating that LOONA is chasing their dream in the spotlight by Orbits from all over the world.