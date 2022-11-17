Not Available

Huge dicks and giant dildos with superstuds Aaron Austin, Randy Mixer, Wes Daniels and Joshua Klein. Joshua Klein and John Robertson get hot hard and wet together, afterwards, Joshua Klein spends some quality time alone with the aid of the Kris Lord Supercock. Danny Somers, Brett Ford and Aaron Austin start out with a pool-side threesome then move indoors to work themselves off unseen. While Mitch Taylor and Wes Daniels enjoy some sun-soaked sucking and fucking on a hot summer day... Like a heat-induced mirage, Joshua Klein's fantasy object-in the form of Randy Mixer-materializes and joins him for a hot fuck-session.