Not Available

“My 17 Gay Friends” is an experimental romantic comedy that explores the interconnected web of relationships in Beijing’s gay community that surrounds an unseen narrator. It also pokes fun at stereotypes and labels that often cut across the LGBT community such as femininity and masculinity in the gay community and how it affects our perceptions of gay people and categorizes people into distinct groups. This Chinese rom-com seeks to portray an optimistic, light-hearted side of gay life in urban modern cities in order to show that homosexuality need not always be associated with depression, suicide, and a life of tragedy.