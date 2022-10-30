My Afghanistan: Life in the Forbidden Zone

Not Available

Nagieb Khaja is a Danish journalist of Afghan origin and he believes that the West makes decisions on Afghanistan based on an uninformed view of the country and its people. Nagieb a man with a mission. A few years ago Nagieb traveled to Afghanistan in order to refine the simplistic media image of the country, but he ended up as a prisoner of the Taliban and barely escaped. On the next trip, Nagieb brought 30 mobile cameras and asked Afghan civilians to film themselves. For the first time, we are invited into life in the forbidden zone with all the joys and sorrows, victories and defeats associated with living in the shadow of war.