Dennis O'Sullivan is a 40 year old depressed widower who is wasting his life drinking and watching videos of his dead wife. One day on the computer he meets a shadowy Nigerian named Barrister Albert who informs him that he is inheriting a fortune from a great uncle who has perished in a tragic accident in Africa. When the Barristers Niece shows up in New Jersey to meet Dennis his life is changed more than he could have imagined.