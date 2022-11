Not Available

What happens when an otaku meets a flight attendant? Taiwan actor Wilson Chen (Blue Gate Crossing) and popular television actress Wang Luodan (Who to Decide My Youth) star in the Chinese romantic comedy My Airhostess Roommate. Directed by Jiang Qinmin (Sky Lover), this fun and fresh love story adapted from a popular online novel brings out the sparks, conflicts, and romance that occur when two very different people become roommates.