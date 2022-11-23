My Angel My Teacher

Not Available

Sayala ..a small village in Poonch near the Indo Pak border. A population of approx. 10,000 people and one government school. A film shot in the beautiful locales of this region with school going girls and boys from the area. A reflection on an education system that struggles with its objectives of imparting knowledge to create well rounded citizens of the future. That in short is what Teacher is about. It's about one individual's passion to teach above all else and his struggles , big and small , with the establishment. the story touches the heart with a sensitive style tackling Really hard hitting themes .