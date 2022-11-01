Not Available

My Asian Heart follows award winning photojournalist Philip Blenkinsop on assignment to China, setting up his next exhibition. Capturing Nepal during the pro democracy uprisings. And reflecting on the plight of the Hmong “survivors” who continue to haunt him. In Philip’s world there’s constant tension between his artistic commitments and the drive to report on world conflicts. From the director of the Academy award nominated film Frontline about the legendary Vietnam war news cameraman Neil Davis, David Bradbury’s film, My Asian Heart.