My Awkward Sexual Adventure

A hyper-repressed and schlubby accountant (Jonas Chernick) strikes a deal with a worldly but disorganized stripper (Emily Hampshire): he'll help her with her crushing debt if she helps him become a better lover. Sharp direction by the versatile Sean Garrity and a very funny script by Chernick ensure for an uproarious — and surprisingly educational — sex comedy. (TIFF)
|Jonas Chernick
|Jordan Abrams
|Emily Hampshire
|Julia Bowe
|Sarah Manninen
|Rachel Stern
|Vik Sahay
|Dandak Sajal
View Full Cast >