My Awkward Sexual Adventure

  • Comedy
  • Romance

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Banana-Moon Sky Films

A hyper-repressed and schlubby accountant (Jonas Chernick) strikes a deal with a worldly but disorganized stripper (Emily Hampshire): he'll help her with her crushing debt if she helps him become a better lover. Sharp direction by the versatile Sean Garrity and a very funny script by Chernick ensure for an uproarious — and surprisingly educational — sex comedy. (TIFF)

Cast

Jonas ChernickJordan Abrams
Emily HampshireJulia Bowe
Sarah ManninenRachel Stern
Vik SahayDandak Sajal

Images