My Back Page

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

WOWOW FILMS

In 1969, Sawada is filled with idealism that permeated that era and starts working as a gonzo journalist for a weekly magazine. Two years later, Sawada interviews activist Umeyama with senior reporter Nakahira. Umeyama boasts that his group will steal arms and take action in April. Sawada doubts Umeyama's claims but is attracted to his personality. An incident occurs... Sawada hears news that a man was killed at a army post...

Cast

Ken'ichi MatsuyamaUmeyama
Shiori KutsunaMako Kurata
Tomokazu MiuraShiraishi
Anna Ishibashi Shigeko Ataka
Hanae KanNanae Asai
Aoi NakamuraHiroshi Shibayama

