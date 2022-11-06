My Bag o' Tricks

Not Available

A vaudeville act. Trixie Friganza performs first a story and then a song. For the story, she wears a wide-brimmed had and a matching diaphanous shawl. She tells of a visit to a friend who has a five-year old son. The mother tells Trixie a tale of stepping out on her husband, and to conceal the story from the boy, spells out key words. By the story's end, mom is in for a surprise and Trixie has a moral for us. Then, the hat and shawl come off, a base fiddle comes out, and Trixie sings us a comic song about her first two husbands.