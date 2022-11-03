Not Available

Just finishing up his government service as a parking lot attendant, Jun-i, is unable to get a grip on anything he's doing. He spends his days directing traffic and having a desultory affair with a married woman; at night he works at a dry cleaners owned by an older man, hiding from problems of his own, who's also named Jun-I. He runs into an ex-girlfriend and her little sister; incidents accumulate, emotions build, and it all comes off like real life: there're no dramatic climaxes, nothing you can put your finger on and say "There! That's where it all changed." But there's no mistaking this movie for anything other than an urgent call to stop worrying about the water temperature and get in the pool. Sink or swim, it's your life and you better start living it. Impeccable acting, and the firm, sure hand of an auteur at the helm, My Beautiful Days is a quick sip of bitter medicine to cure the ironic distance that ails you. - Subway Cinema