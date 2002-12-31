2002

My Beautiful Girl, Mari

  • Animation
  • Drama
  • Fantasy

December 31st, 2002

Siz Entertainment

Kim Nam-woo struggles through life as people around him constantly leave him; his best friend, Jun-ho, is going to study in Seoul and in some ways his widowed mother is "leaving" him too by paying more attention to her new boyfriend. To escape, he goes to a dream world, where he meets a girl named Mari. The story follows Nam-woo in discovering himself and maturing.

Bae Jong-okNamoo's Mother
Hang-Seon JangJun-ho's Father
Lee Byung-hunNamoo
Ahn Sung-KiKyeong-min
Ryu Deok-hwanNamoo (young)

