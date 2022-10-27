Not Available

The Internationally award winning documentary film from Norway follows a 33 year old woman's life prior to serving a 7 year prison sentence for killing her own 66 year old father. He sexually abused her from she was 6 - 17 years old. He also abused her sister who became a drug addict and died of an overdose at the age of 38. The film brings us back to her childhood and describes how sexual abuse can go on for years without anyone is reacting to it. "My beloved child" deals with issues like physical, emotional and sexual abuse, domestic problems, suicide, drug issues, societies responsibility, individual responsibility, post effects/late consequences of childhood traumas. The films is primarily made - and edited - for children and youths, in order for them to understand and put words to abuse.