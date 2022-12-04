My Best - Every Saint has a past

Not Available

George Best is one of the greatest footballers to have played the beautiful game. His tragic death at the hands of alcohol left many issues unresolved within his family, none more so than with his only child Calum. Mirroring his father's lifestyle, Calum has gone down a path that has left him lost, without direction. On the 10th anniversary of his father's death, Calum decides to embark down a new road to discover the real George Best. Calum believes that by going through this process he will learn what really made his father tick, and in so doing discover who he really is as his father's son.