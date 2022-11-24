My Best Friend's Girl

Not Available

The seductive Pascal, owner of a clothing store in Courchevel, and the chubby and scruffy Micky, disc jockey in a nearby box, are the best friends in the world. Pascal accumulates the adventures of women, to the chagrin of Micky, who is consoled by his failures by listening to his friend talk about his success. Viviane arises, ravishingly inevitable, and icy, it's seasonal. Pascal, sincerely in love, seduces her and then leaves. Micky feels very attracted to his friend's wife. He has scruples, but Pascal is far away, and the beauty is so kind to him. The return of Pascal complicates the situation. Micky, unable to confess the truth to his friend, prefers to disappear in his turn. Pascal realizes, however, that Viviane has changed ...