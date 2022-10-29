Not Available

"My best gift" is the story of Daniel (Plutarco Haza), who is facing difficult times both affective and professionally, but life gives him a motivation to keep going. One day, Don Gustavo (Aaron Hernan) unexpectedly knocks at his door, arriving with the news that he has a daughter, Samantha (Sophia de la Mora), the product of a relationship with an ex girlfriend (Eréndira Ibarra) 8 years ago; but unfortunately she died and now he has to take care of his daughter.