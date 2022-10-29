Not Available

My Best Gift

    Not Available

    Not Available

    Not Available

    Not Available

    "My best gift" is the story of Daniel (Plutarco Haza), who is facing difficult times both affective and professionally, but life gives him a motivation to keep going. One day, Don Gustavo (Aaron Hernan) unexpectedly knocks at his door, arriving with the news that he has a daughter, Samantha (Sophia de la Mora), the product of a relationship with an ex girlfriend (Eréndira Ibarra) 8 years ago; but unfortunately she died and now he has to take care of his daughter.

    		Plutarco Haza
    		Claudia Lizaldi
    		Eréndira Ibarra

