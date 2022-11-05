Not Available

My Best Girl

  • Drama
  • Comedy
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

United Artists

Joe Merrill, son of the millionaire owner of a chain of 5 and 10 cent stores, poses as Joe Grant, and takes a job in the stockroom of one of his father's stores, to prove that he can be a success without his father's influence. There he meets stockroom girl Maggie Johnson, and they fall in love. This causes problems, because Mrs. Merrill had planned for her son to marry Millicent Rogers, a high society girl.

Cast

Mary PickfordMaggie Johnson
Lucien LittlefieldPa Johnson
Hobart BosworthRobert Merrill
Mack SwainThe Judge
Matthew 'Stymie' BeardChild (uncredited)
Sidney BraceyButler Serving Dinner (uncredited)

