My Better Half

Not Available

A set of three stories, each concerning a woman's difficulty with her husband. Story 1 is set in 1940, in a brothel fallen on hard times. Their star attraction is Flora, but she marries a local fishseller, only to kill him with too much sex on their wedding night, then he comes back as a jealous ghost. Story 2 is possibly in the 1960s, regarding a poor family where the husband is very ill with TB and the wife has to work overtime. A chicken seller lusts after her, and helps pay for the husband's operation. But when he finds out...... Story 3 concerns a paranoid former nightclub hostess, "Beautiful Ho", who marries Robert (a client) on a whim, then drives herself mad (or madder) suspecting him of wooing girls. She is seen telling her story in a police station,