My Big Love

Pastry chef Macky has struggled with his weight for most of his life. It's not easy being fat, especially when you're secretly admiring a young socialite columnist named Ninia who gets the shock of her life when she sees Macky in his 300-pound glory. Macky hires Aira as personal trailer and in the process of losing weight, the two gained love and affection for each other. But soon after Aira agrees to accept an offer to work abroad, being the breadwinner of the family. Two years pass and the Macky who was once laughed at is now one of the most sought-after bachelors in town. Macky now has to choose who really is his big love: the woman he dreamed of all his life or the woman who loved him unconditionally?