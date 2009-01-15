2009

My Bloody Valentine

  • Horror

Release Date

January 15th, 2009

Studio

Lionsgate

Ten years ago, a tragedy changed the town of Harmony forever. Tom Hanniger, an inexperienced coal miner, caused an accident in the tunnels that trapped and killed five men and sent the only survivor, Harry Warden, into a permanent coma. But Harry Warden wanted revenge. Exactly one year later, on Valentine’s Day, he woke up…and brutally murdered twenty-two people with a pickaxe before being killed.

Cast

Jaime KingSarah Palmer
Kerr SmithAxel Palmer
Betsy RueIrene
Edi GathegiDeputy Martin
Tom AtkinsSheriff Jim Burke
Kevin TigheBen Foley

