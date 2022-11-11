My Body is Political

Not Available

Paula, Beatriz, Giu and Fernando live in one of the poorest favelas of São Paulo. A world of marginalization and despair, in which they struggle for their rights as transgenders, but also for survival: according to the statistics from the Transgender Europe NGO, Brazil is the nation with the highest number of murders of transgender people each year. The choice to experience your body in complete freedom is a revolutionary concept and highly risky in this context. It is an affirmation of one's being. it is no coincidence that one of them, who has begun the transition phase writes in his diary: "Each hormone pill is a declaration of ownership of my body. After each pill, I feel much better in my own skin". This movie shows their daily life, their struggles and protests in a world where ignorance becomes oppression and hate: in a word transphobia.