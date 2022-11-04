Not Available

My Boss Was a Fool

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Melpomene is working as economies of wealthy bachelors Charalambous many years. At some point they realize that the years have passed and it has not done anything important for yourself and thus decide to begin coming with Theodore who are butchers. Charalambos gets Besides, when one night I go out with a girlfriend and encounters in a center Melpomeni dancing with Theodora.

Cast

Nikos StavridisΧαράλαμπος Κουφός
Nikos RizosΘεόδωρος Κοτρώνης
Despoina StylianopoulouΜελπομένη
Sotiris TzevelekosΜήτρος

View Full Cast >

Images