2014

My Boyfriends' Dogs

  • Comedy
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 17th, 2014

Studio

Gross-Weston Productions

The owners of a small diner are surprised one rainy evening when, just after close, a young woman wearing a wedding dress with three dogs in tow begs to come into their restaurant. What follows is the young woman's retelling of how she arrived at this curious junction in her life and how, through the search for the right man, she ended up as a runaway bride with three new dogs.

Cast

Tyron LeitsoCole
Joyce DeWittNikki
Michael KopsaLouie
Teryl RotheryDina
Jesse HutchWade
Oliver RiceJonathan

