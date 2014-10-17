My Boyfriends' Dogs

The owners of a small diner are surprised one rainy evening when, just after close, a young woman wearing a wedding dress with three dogs in tow begs to come into their restaurant. What follows is the young woman's retelling of how she arrived at this curious junction in her life and how, through the search for the right man, she ended up as a runaway bride with three new dogs.
|Tyron Leitso
|Cole
|Joyce DeWitt
|Nikki
|Michael Kopsa
|Louie
|Teryl Rothery
|Dina
|Jesse Hutch
|Wade
|Oliver Rice
|Jonathan
View Full Cast >