2006

My Brother's Wife

  • Romance
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

April 13th, 2006

Studio

Cinefarm

After almost 10 years of marriage, attractive Zoe discovers that her marriage lacks passion and surprise, and is seduced by the possibility of finding those sensations already forgotten in her husband's brother. From this premise a series of events lead these three characters to a dangerous game of revenges, secrets and passions. Two brothers and one woman: the triangle is outlined in a disquieting way. It is a bomb that triggers family secrets, the contained rage of desire and the unmanageable power of love. An exciting story that subjugates the viewer from beginning to end.

Cast

Manolo CardonaGonzalo
Christian MeierIgnacio
Gaby EspinoLaura
Beto CuevasPadre Santiago
Bruno BichirBoris
Angélica AragónCristina

View Full Cast >

Images