My Brother's TS Girlfriend

Not Available

Pierce (Pierce Paris) is coming back from the Army and needs a place to stay. His brother, Wolf (Wolf Hudson), invites him to live at his place until he gets back on is feet. Meanwhile, Wolf will use this opportunity to introduce his girlfriend and future wife, Korra (Korra Del Rio), to his brother. With Wolf working a lot, Korra feels lonely most of the time, but as she gets to know Pierce her days seem brighter. Slowly, even if she knows that this dark desire could end her relationship, she starts to crave her future husband's brother. With the shocking discovery that Wolf was cheating on her, Korra's ready to make him pay and she will enjoy every moment with his brother.