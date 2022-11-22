My Brother’s Wife 2

Not Available

his movie is terrific, engaging and funny yet with an underlining message for the viewers. Omekannaya (Bob Manuel Udokwu) is a local and conservative man whose approach to life differs so much from others in the city. Incidentally a particular circumstance compels him to move to his wealthy brother's home in the city; where he comes face to face with Sophia (Angel Ufuoma)his brother's sophisticated wife whose approach to life is the direct opposite of his. Now the stage is beautifully set for another compelling drama within the household.