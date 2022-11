Not Available

Two car enthusiasts take a romantic road trip with the objects of their affection – their vehicles. Edward, 57, and 20-year-old Jordan have both fallen in love with their cars. They are mechaphiles – men who are sexually obsessed by cars. The pair take their ‘lovers’ a 1974 Beetle for Edward and a customized Beetle for Jordan to California to a huge gathering of Beetles. Follow the two men as they spend quality time with their cherished cars and ward off temptation.