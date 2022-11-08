Not Available

my castle your castle features a television broadcast from within the skeleton of what is becoming the ‘new’ Berliner Schloss. In an act of post-socialist urban cosmetics, the Prussian imperial castle is re-emerging from the ruins of state socialism at the historical center of Berlin. In this arena of continued ideological overwriting, Kerstin Honeit reenacts a Cold War trope from West German popular TV: Der Internationale Frühschoppen ran from 1952 to 1988 as a morning talk show for political debate (almost simultaneously to the existence of the GDR). Juxtaposing architectural and television production, my castle your castle engages and critiques the building site as a stage for crafting ‘nationhood’ and (white) ‘masculinity.’