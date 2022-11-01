My Chauffeur

1986

The plot centers around Foreman's character Casey Meadows, who has just been hired for a position as a chauffeur at the elite Brentwood Limiousines Ltd. Casey is not welcomed by her new colleagues, mainly because she happens to be the only female working there. Can Casey prove them wrong and save her job? The film takes us on a journey through all of Casey's driving escapades, which include a feisty punk star, an Arabian prince, and ultimately, the son of the owner of Brentwood, where the climax of the film begins.