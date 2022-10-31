My Chemical Romance: The Black Parade Is Dead!

Not Available

The Black Parade Is Dead! is MCR's final performance as their onstage characters, the Black Parade. The Black Parade centres around a dying character called The Patient, who reflects on events in his life while he is confronted by Death in the form of his fondest memory, that of his father bringing him to see a marching band. This is based on frontman Gerard Way's belief that death comes to a person in the form of their fondest memory. The band is seen in their Black Parade uniforms throughout the performance, and during the first song "The End", Gerard Way is seen taking the role of The Patient, before tearing off his hospital gown to reveal his uniform.