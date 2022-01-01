My Chemical Romance - ¡Venganza!

Not Available

¡Venganza! is a video album released by rock band My Chemical Romance. It is the second part of the concert in Mexico City, Mexico on October 7, 2007, and a follow-up to the previous DVD The Black Parade Is Dead!. These videos are stored on a bullet-shaped USB drive, along with photos from the show. The flash drive is only available with a Revenge-style vest. Some photos of the Venganza show appear in the booklet for The Black Parade is Dead!. 1. "I'm Not Okay (I Promise)" 2. "Cemetery Drive" 3. "Thank You for the Venom" 4. "The Jetset Life Is Gonna Kill You" 5. "The Ghost of You" 6. "It's Not a Fashion Statement, It's a Fucking Deathwish" 7. "Give 'Em Hell, Kid" 8. "You Know What They Do to Guys Like Us in Prison" 9. "Helena"