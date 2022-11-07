Not Available

Nesibe lives with her parents on the outskirts of Istanbul; the family is poor, and her consistently unemployed father often takes out his frustration on the rest of the family. Nesbibe knows that there has to be something more to life, and she finds it—at the movies. As she recalls her childhood and adolescence, her own memories merge with scenes from the dozens of musicals, melodramas and romances she saw to fill her days and to escape the desperation of her home life. But as she moves into adulthood, the contradiction between Nesbibe’s cinematic dream life and everyday reality starts to affect her in unexpected ways. Based on a novel by co-director Füruzan, My Cinemas avoids sentimentality and movie nostalgia to show how, in its own way, the cinema can become a kind of trap.