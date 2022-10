Not Available

Lee Lap Cheung is a immature slacker who is going nowhere. His ex-wife Yip Ting has become a powerful woman in the business world within a few years. Cheung in a moment of anger requests Yip Ting to allow him and his son Jason to spend some time together. Jason is an free, innocent and lovable child. Although he is a child, he is quite righteous. Under his influence, Cheung finally changes for the better to become someone with a true sense of responsibility...