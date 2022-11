Not Available

In 2013, before most people understood what it meant to be transgender, there was 71-year-old Phil, just a regular dad who finally told family and friends that she is Stephanie, a secret she had kept hidden all of her life. Filmed by her daughter and son-in-law over the next five years, My Dad, Stephanie is an intimate documentary capturing the triumph, heartache and humor of Stephanies transition from living as a man to living full-time as a woman.