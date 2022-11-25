My Dad the Communist

Not Available

Chinese men are 'inscrutable'; none more so than Tony's Dad who works in a Chinese takeaway. Tony is Chinese but has lived in the UK all of his 20 years, during which his Dad has hardly uttered more than a few sentences to him, and never once touched him. It is the Chinese way. Tony has accepted it all his life. However, when Tony's Dad has a near-escape in a car accident, Tony begins to yearn for a deeper, more expressive relationship with him. This is easier said than done as Tony recalls the few occasions on which his Dad has ever spoken to him; his Dad has never wished him a happy birthday in his entire life; he failed to say goodbye when Tony left home at 18, and even neglected to congratulate him on his wedding day! Dad doesn't even utter a word when his wife - Tony's Mum - passes away. Tony wonders if his Dad has any feelings at all. Time finally runs out for them both when his Dad has yet another car accident; this time a fatal one. Thus, Tony has his Dad taken away without ...