My dad died when I was 7 from a cancer largely induced by his addiction to alcohol. I was left nothing from my dad as he had nothing left to give by the time of his death. 15 years on I was given a stack of poems that he had written. This poems are now the only tangible item I have of his, these poems he so clearly used as a release for his torment are now my way to better understand the illness that consumed him.