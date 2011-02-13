2011

It is all in the title. MY DAILY ROUTINE is a playful visual diary of filmmaker David Lowery's days, from waking in the morning to turning in at night, when his racing mind refuses to let him sleep without working over a new creative project or reading until the wee hours. It is also about the frustrations of creative work and the lure of distraction as a self-employed filmmaker and editor-for-hire in a plugged-in world. Narrated by the filmmaker and illustrated in hand-drawn sketches, it plays out like a mock slide-show (complete with the projector hum and click of changing images) by way of a tutorial. "I made MY DAILY ROUTINE at a point where I was just really frustrated with where I was and I wasn't even making things," explains Lowery. "There was a lot of red tape I was trying to cut through with other projects, but I really wanted to make something. This film is what I wound up making." - Sean Axmaker