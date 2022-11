Not Available

When the war, going somewhere far away, becomes ordinary, you begin to notice it only when it comes to the house, killing and mutilating the young and the best. The hero of the film, who has returned from the Chechen war as a cripple, rejects his former lover, who fiercely seeks his disposition, and it is not clear what motivates her - a sense of duty to the defenseless or a sincere love that suddenly flared up.