Out of the Shaw Brothers vaults comes My Darling Genie, an amiable early-eighties comedy starring the enchanting Cherie Chung. Derek Yee is Cheng, a brusque construction worker who discovers a magical umbrella on a routine dig. When the umbrella is opened and sprinkled with water, a 200 year-old genie arrives to grant the owner's wishes. As if that weren't enough, this genie happens to look like Cherie Chung! Cheng has been given a virtual ticket to Heaven, but he's more annoyed than grateful, and uses the Genie to perform mostly menial tasks.